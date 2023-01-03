A rivalry born out of respect, the Ravens paid homage to a Steelers and NFL legend prior to Sunday night's home game against the Steelers.

Prior to the playing of the national anthem, the Ravens held a moment of silence for Franco Harris, the Steelers Hall of Fame running back who passed away Dec. 21.

After formally honoring him, both the Ravens and Steelers informally honored Harris during the game by showcasing their running games. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins powered his way to 93 yards on 17 carries, while Steelers backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined to run for 187 yards on 34 carries. Harris, who had a personal relationship with Franco Harris, scored the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Kenny Pickett with 56 seconds left.

Franco Harris passed away three days before the Steelers made his No. 32 the third retired jersey in franchise history. Steelers players and coaches wore Harris' jersey prior to defeating the Raiders on Christmas Eve, a game that was played nearly 50 years to the day after Harris' "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders ignited the Steelers' dynasty.

Harris' alma mater, Penn State, honored Harris in a similar manor Monday, as their players wore his No. 34 jersey upon arriving at the Rose Bowl.

A first ballot member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Harris was a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion and the MVP of Super Bowl IX. Harris remains the Steelers' career rushing leader as well as the Super Bowl's career rushing leader.

While he was one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, Harris said the Steelers' continued success long after the "Immaculate Reception" is what he is more proud of when reflecting on his career.

"They had a couple of down years here and there, but the Steelers overall have kept their level of play at that great level," Harris told CBS Sports in 2021. "They went on to win a couple more Super Bowls and be the first one to win six. The history continues. The legacy continues. That's what I'm most proud of is that they've kept that winning spirit and that winning attitude there."