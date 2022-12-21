Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72.

Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers after starring for Penn State, was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time Super Bowl champion. His 91 career rushing touchdowns rank 11th all time. He holds several Steelers records including for his 11,950 rushing yards with the franchise.

Harris was a rookie when he made the "Immaculate Reception" on Dec. 23, 1972, against the Oakland Raiders in one of the most iconic plays in NFL history. The Steelers are facing the Raiders on Saturday, one day after the 50th anniversary of Harris' catch in the divisional round of the 1972 NFL postseason.

No cause of death was immediately known.

