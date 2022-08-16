J.K. Dobbins continues to progress in his rehab from last season's ACL injury that took away his entire sophomore season in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens are still being cautious with Dobbins, giving him two off days to rest up the knee before ramping things back up Monday.

Dobbins looked good when he participated in team drills, yet didn't take any snaps against a live defense. John Harbaugh still liked what he's seen from his starting running back.

"He looked good. He's kind of back on track, and I thought he looked a little better than he did before – last week," Harbaugh said Monday. "So, he continues to improve, and we'll see where it goes."

Are the Ravens going to ramp things up every practice to get Dobbins ready for the season? Harbaugh still doesn't have a timetable if Dobbins will be ready for Week 1, staying noncommittal amid the rehab process.

"I think it depends on the injury and just the improvement with it – the progress he makes from one day to the next," Harbaugh said. "That remains to be seen."

Dobbins returned to practice a week ago, and insisted he'll be ready for the season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11. He'll be a vital part of the offense when he returns.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Dobbins was dominant in his rookie season, leading all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.01) while setting a Ravens' rookie record with nine rushing touchdowns (third amongst all NFL rookies). His 805 rushing yards were also third among rookie running backs as Dobbins finished with a franchise-record seven consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Dobbins closed out the regular season with six consecutive games of 50-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, tying Eric Dickerson (1983) and Franco Harris (1972) for the longest rookie streak of its kind since the AFL-NFL merger. Dobbins is one of just six running backs to have 800 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and 6.0 yards per carry in a season -- and the first rookie to accomplish the feat.

The Ravens are deep in running back depth with Gus Edwards, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, and Tyler Badie -- yet having Dobbins at 100% would be a game changer for a team that's expected to compete for the AFC North title. Baltimore is taking a cautious approach with Dobbins with the depth of its running back room -- and can afford to be patient in order to get Dobbins ready for Week 1.