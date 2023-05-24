The Baltimore Ravens held their first OTA practice on Monday, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present. However, the former league MVP did report to the team on Tuesday, a day before they hold their next round of voluntary workouts on Wednesday. And it sounds like he's going to be sticking around on the field as the quarterback has since noted that he plans to be with the club for the remainder of the offseason workout program to get dialed in with the team's new approach on offense.

"New offense," Jackson told reporters Tuesday (via Pro Football Talk) when asked why he felt it was important to be with the team. "Had to get that down pat before the season rolls in because the season's getting there. We've got a couple months left, but still just wanted to learn the new offense and be with my guys."

The 2019 NFL MVP signed a five-year deal worth $260 million, which includes $185 million guaranteed, last month. Jackson's new AAV of $52 million makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

More attention is likely given to Jackson being present at OTAs because of that massive new deal and due to the Ravens installing that new offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia for the past three seasons, and is coming off two straight national championships.

Jackson noted Tuesday that he had been in contact with Monken about the new system and appears to like what he sees so far. He got his iPad that contains the offense a few days ago and said that he has "heard from the guys that the offense is looking pretty smooth."

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

"The new offense is smooth," Jackson said. "More verbiage than usual. I like it. I'm loving it so far."

With Greg Roman out and Monken in, many are expecting the Ravens to pass the ball a bit more in 2023. Baltimore prepared for this by adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jackson averaged 186.8 passing yards per contest and recorded 17 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games played in 2022. He went 8-4 as the starter before suffering a PCL injury that knocked him out for the rest of the season. The Ravens still went 10-7, making the playoffs as a wild card.