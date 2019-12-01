Ravens vs. 49ers odds, spread, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from top model on 93-63 roll

Teams coming off impressive wins meet in what could be a 2020 Super Bowl preview when the Baltimore Ravens host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Ravens (9-2) thrashed the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 on Monday night, while the 49ers (10-1) buried the Green Bay Packers, 37-8. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium and wet weather is expected. The Ravens' seven-game winning streak is the NFL's longest active streak, while the 49ers own the NFL's best record, tied with New England. Baltimore is favored by 5.5 in the latest Ravens vs. 49ers odds, up from an open of five, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Ravens picks and NFL predictions of your own, you need to listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say .

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season.

It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up and consistently beaten NFL odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Ravens. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for 49ers vs. Ravens:

49ers vs. Ravens spread: Ravens -5.5

49ers vs. Ravens over-under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Ravens money line: 49ers +210, Ravens -255

49ers +210, Ravens -255 SF: 49ers are averaging 145.6 rushing yards per game

BAL: Ravens are averaging 35.1 points per game

The model knows Baltimore has won by at least two touchdowns in five consecutive games: by 14 over Seattle, 17 over New England, 36 over Cincinnati, 34 over Houston and 39 over the Rams. The Ravens have allowed just nine total touchdowns during their past seven games.

Tight end Mark Andrews has become a lethal weapon on offense with 50 receptions for 643 yards (12.9 average) and six touchdowns. He has had 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more. His best games included six catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati and back-to-back eight-catch, 100-plus-yard, one-TD games against Arizona and Miami. He'll be targeted early and often by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But just because Baltimore has been on a roll does not guarantee it will cover the Ravens vs. 49ers spread on Sunday.

That's because San Francisco is also playing at an extremely high level as well. The Niners have recorded 39 total touchdowns this season, the second most in the league behind Baltimore's 47 and the most since San Francisco scored 44 TDs in 2013. The 49ers are outscoring opponents 332-163, an average of 30.2 to 14.8.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been the 49ers' catalyst on offense, completing 232-of-337 passes for 2,731 yards and 20 touchdowns. In his last four games, he has thrown for 11 touchdowns, including four against Arizona twice, the second coming in a 34-for-45 performance for 424 yards two weeks ago.

So who wins 49ers vs. Ravens? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Ravens spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.