Saints' Cameron Jordan tells the most Browns story ever involving a draft day mixup with Jordan Cameron

Cameron Jordan is a defensive end for the New Orleans Saints. Jordan Cameron was a tight end for the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2017. Cameron Jordan and Jordan Cameron are not the same person or player. They're two entirely different human beings.

That might seem kinda obvious today with Jordan thriving as one of the game's premier pass rushers and Cameron out of the NFL completely, but back during the 2011 draft, when both Jordan and Cameron were preparing to enter the league, it apparently wasn't so obvious.

Just ask the Cleveland Browns, the formerly dysfunctional franchise that finally emerged as a competitive team this past season. Not long ago, the Browns were the laughingstock of the NFL. That's not the case anymore after Baker Mayfield emerged as a franchise-caliber quarterback and the Browns won seven games. They'll almost definitely be a trendy playoff pick this offseason.

This won't be one of those positive stories. Right now, we're going to look back on the dark times that once consumed Cleveland by listening to Jordan tell the story of how the Browns called him during the 2011 draft to tell him that they were drafting him in the fourth round. The only problem? The Saints had already drafted him in the first round. They meant to call Jordan Cameron, not Cameron Jordan.

Dan Patrick: "Were you ever confused with Jordan Cameron?" Cameron Jordan: "When we got drafted, I got drafted in the first round, he got drafted in the -- what round?" Patrick: "Fourth." Jordan: "The Browns called me while I was chilling with my d-line coach, Bill Johnson. ... We were driving from the airport. And I got a call from the Browns. ... They were like, 'Hey, we're about to select you. I was like 'I mean, I'm good, actually. I think I've already been selected. But if you wanna send that check, I'll take that.'" Patrick: "OK, so you'd already been taken in the first round, so this was the next day?" Jordan: "Right. ... Sitting there, you're just like, 'I mean, I'll take two signing bonuses. But I refuse to go to Cleveland.'"

.@camjordan94 shared the most Browns story ever with us: after already being drafted in 1st round by Saints, the Browns called Jordan on day 2 of the draft to tell him they were selecting him pic.twitter.com/RD8VsMRKRH — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 30, 2019

We're just going to assume the Browns knew they were drafting the tight end out of USC and not the defensive end out Cal, and just got their phone numbers mixed up. And if that's the case, it's really not that big of a deal, although it will go down in history as yet another case of the Browns being the Browns. This is the same franchise, after all, that failed to notify the league of a trade that had been agreed to by all involved parties (a blunder that benefited them, funnily enough). Calling the wrong Cameron doesn't really matter -- the Browns still drafted the right Cameron in the fourth round -- but it's yet another example of the Browns being the Browns.

In the Browns' defense, they're hardly the only team to get the two confused. When the Dolphins signed Cameron in 2015, they accidentally announced that Jordan was joining their team. And here's where I should probably admit that I've had a difficult time writing this post only because I keep getting the two names mixed up. Let's just hope I didn't mess it up at some point along the way. I'd hate to pull a Browns after making fun of the Browns for pulling a Browns.

Anyway, Jordan is probably feeling pretty fortunate about the way the 2011 draft worked out. He's spent his entire eight-year career in New Orleans, racking up 71.5 sacks -- only six players have more in that span. He's also been to the playoffs four times. In that span, the Browns have failed to win eight games in a single season. As for Cameron, he played for the Browns from 2011-14, catching 130 passes for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns before finishing out his career in Miami. He retired in 2017 due to concerns over concussions.