Mark Ingram recently apologized to Saints fans for failing to pick up a key first down in the team's Monday night loss to the Buccaneers, vowing to "be better" moving forward. But the running back may not get the chance to redeem himself this year. The 32-year-old veteran suffered a partial MCL tear in the Week 13 loss, according to NFL Media, likely ending his 2022 campaign.

Ingram's injury won't require surgery, per the report, but will sideline him anywhere from four to six weeks. New Orleans is expected to place the former Pro Bowler on injured reserve, which would guarantee at least a four-game absence. And since the Saints only have five games left on the 2022 schedule (barring a miraculous playoff run), Ingram could be done for the year.

On his second stint with the Saints, Ingram has had a sizable role this year, starting three games as an injury replacement for Alvin Kamara. He has roughly half as many carries as his counterpart on the season, totaling more than 300 yards from scrimmage as the top reserve in the backfield. Ingram is also coming off a busy day against Tampa Bay, in which he had a season-high five catches. The veteran was reacquired by the Saints via trade in 2021, after two and a half years with the Ravens and Texans.

It's possible, assuming he doesn't return in 2022, Ingram may have taken his last NFL snap. His contract expires this offseason, and he hasn't played a full season in five years. In his absence, meanwhile, the Saints figure to lean on seventh-year backup Dwayne Washington behind Kamara.