The Week 3 NFL schedule features a NFC South rivalry game with the Carolina Panthers (0-2) and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) facing off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers are in search of their first win in 2022 after losing their first two games of the season to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants by a combined 5 points. The Saints are looking to rebound from a hard-fought 20-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last Sunday. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) remains questionable and will likely be a game-time decision for New Orleans.

New Orleans is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41. Before making any Saints vs. Panthers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Saints and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Saints:

Panthers vs. Saints spread: Saints -2.5

Panthers vs. Saints over/under: 41 points

Panthers vs. Saints picks: See picks here

What you need to know the about Saints

The Saints defense, while talented, has been inconsistent thus far in 2022. They have defended the pass well, but are giving up an average of 136.5 yards on the ground per game, which could spell trouble against a Carolina team that relies heavily on Christian McCaffrey and the rushing attack.

Quarterback Jameis Winston has struggled mightily against the Panthers in his seven-plus season in the NFL. In his 10 career starts against Carolina, Winston has a 4-6 record and has turned the ball over at an alarming rate. The former No. 1 overall pick has 16 interceptions and eight fumbles lost, compared to just nine touchdown passes. In his one start against the Panthers in 2021, Winston had 111 yards passing, took four sacks and threw two interceptions.

What to know about the Panthers

The Panthers are in desperate need of a win with Matt Rhule feeling the heat in Carolina. One area the Panthers need to be better in is in the turnover department. Through two games, Carolina has yet to record a takeaway, while they have turned the ball over three times -- all coming at the hands of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has been inconsistent in his first season with the Panthers, and will need to show signs of improvement, or the calls for Sam Darnold will follow. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner has complete 53.6% of his passes for 380 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also has two fumbles lost and a quarterback rating of 79.5.

How to make Panthers vs. Saints picks

The model has simulated Panthers vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Saints? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Saints vs. Panthers spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 139-102 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.