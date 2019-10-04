Sam Darnold ruled out for Week 5 game at Eagles, Luke Falk to start again for Jets

The New York Jets held out hope that starting quarterback Sam Darnold would be ready to make his return to the field in Week 5 against the Eagles, but that hope is now lost.

On Friday, head coach Adam Gase announced that Darnold has been ruled out for their matchup in Philly, missing his third straight game due to mono. Luke Falk will once again start in his place.

Darnold said on Thursday that he felt "good enough to play" and the fact that he was able to practice on a limited basis both Wednesday and Thursday seemed like the odds of him suiting up on Sunday were promising. But, an ultrasound of his spleen and blood tests conducted on Thursday night would ultimately be the key determination of his status and those results didn't come back as positively as the Jets had hoped.

"The labs didn't come back the way we were hoping," Gase said during his Friday press conference. "It's close, but it's not where we need to be."

"He tried to do everything he could," Gase added of Darnold. "He did everything he was asked to do. He did everything the doctors told him to do. It just didn't work out for him."

While Darnold won't be out there on Sunday, Gase did note that there is optimism that he could be ready to go for their Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys.

With Darnold on the sideline, Falk jumps back in under center for Week 5. During his two games filling in for Darnold, Falk's completed 68.1% of his passes for 296 yards and one interception.