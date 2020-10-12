The Dallas Cowboys were in a dogfight with the New York Giants before disaster struck on Sunday. During the game, Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture of his right ankle and will now miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released an emotional statement in which he addressed the injury.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson mentioned that Jones didn't touch on Prescott's uncertain future with the franchise and believes that Prescott may now not get a long-term deal with the Cowboys.

"There is no way to guarantee that Prescott will be able to bounce back," Samson said. "If you are the owner of a team, you cannot sign him long-term. If you're Dak Prescott, you know very well what's in your head. You know that you turned down a $31.5 million average salary over five years with over $100 million guaranteed."

Samson also added that Prescott probably should've taken the deal from the Cowboys in the offseason because tomorrow isn't promised in terms of being healthy enough to play.

"He turned it down. He wanted more," Samson said. "Is he worth more? Not relevant to me. Did he deserve more? Not important. The reality is that football players are not guaranteed the next play."

Prescott was one of the most talked-about players during this past offseason due to his contract situation. The former third-round pick was playing under the franchise tag in 2020 and now finds himself with a very uncertain future following an injury of this magnitude.