Jamal Adams isn't the only big name seeking a new contract from the Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, veteran left tackle Duane Brown is also aiming to secure a new deal ahead of the 2021 season. The 35-year-old Brown, who's been a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection since joining Seattle in 2017, is entering the final year of his current contract and "isn't pleased" about it. Like Adams, Brown has been attending but not participating at Seahawks training camp while seeking a long-term contract.

Brown's desires have been reported in Seattle since early in camp, but he's reportedly made little progress toward a new deal since then. The former Texans standout, acquired via trade during the 2017 campaign, is due $13.29 million this season, with a base salary of $10 million. His $11.5M annual average currently makes him the 16th-highest-paid player at his position. It's unclear whether he's seeking a pay raise or merely an extension at his current salary, which is part of a three-year, $36M extension he signed in 2018.

Brown has started 53 games for Seattle since joining the team and is easily the most accomplished veteran on the Seahawks' line. In his absence at camp practice, the team has relied on sixth-round rookie Stone Forsythe as a fill-in left tackle, with veteran backup Jamarco Jones also tending to a knee injury. It's unclear if Brown, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Texans, intends to extend his holdout into the season in the event he cannot strike a new deal.

