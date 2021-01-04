The Seattle Seahawks defense has been one of the best in the NFL since Jamal Adams returned to the lineup, but now coach Pete Carroll may have to face the reality of not having the All-Pro defensive back for the opening round of the playoffs. Carroll admitted he's unsure about Adams' status heading into Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams and this would be a huge blow to the Seahawks defense.

"He's real disappointed. He wants to play and he wants to get out there," Carroll said Monday, via ESPN's Brady Henderson. "He hasn't been to the playoffs and he wants to be part of it and all that, so it kind of crushed him. He's very emotional and all, and he's going to deal with it.

"We'll see what happens today and the next couple of days, see how he feels and all. But he got hurt, and he handled it, wanted to go back in. We had to take his helmet away and all that on the sidelines because he wanted to fight with his guys. So we'll see what happens. I can't tell you right now. I don't know."

Adams left in the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers with a shoulder injury. He returned to the sideline and hoped to get back into the game, but the Seahawks kept him out in the hopes he would be available for the playoffs.

The Seahawks defense has been one of the best in the NFL since Adams returned to the lineup in Week 9, allowing just 19.1 points a game (sixth in the NFL) and 318.1 yards per game (fifth in the NFL). Seattle is fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed (188.6) since Week 13 as opposing quarterbacks have just a 74 passer rating during the five-game stretch (third-best in the NFL). The Seahawks have allowed just 298 yards a game since Week 13 (fifth fewest in NFL) have allowed just 13.4 points per game over the final five games -- best in the league.

Seattle will need Adams to slow down the Los Angeles offense, whether Jared Goff suits up for the Rams or not.