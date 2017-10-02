Should Seahawks fans be worried about Blair Walsh? Not if you consider this theory

The Seahawks took care of business against the Colts on Sunday night, beating Indianapolis 46-18, but not every Seahawks player had a particularly great day at the office. Kicker Blair Walsh connected from 44 yards in the first quarter and hit all five of his extra point attempts, but he still wasn't able to escape the night without being on the receiving end of some scorn, deserved or not.

During the second quarter, Walsh missed a 37-yard attempt, his first failed attempt this season. No big deal, right? It happens.

But then Walsh came out of the locker room all by himself during halftime and attempted to work on his accuracy from 51 yards out. He missed his first three attempts, six in total. NBC didn't do him any favors by broadcasting his struggles.

Here's Blair Walsh practicing his FGs during halftime.... and missing over and over. pic.twitter.com/CnqAdYCLkV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2017

While that's probably not a particularly welcome sight for Seahawks fans -- especially considering they know firsthand just how unpredictable Walsh can be -- it may not be time to panic just yet.

It's not out of the question that Walsh could have been taking aim at the left upright (a narrow target) as a way of trying to recalibrate and get his accuracy back on track. Kickers sometimes like to take aim at specific targets to work on precision, and all of the practice attempts shown on the broadcast were very close to that one upright.

If that was indeed Walsh's intention, we can credit him for the bold decision to go out there and let a stadium full of people judge him while he took aim at a very small target knowing that he'd probably get roasted a bit.

That criticism did come, by the way.

Blair Walsh and a Trash Can looking at each other pic.twitter.com/3QxvDEizLX — Hyrule (3-1) (@YaBoyHyrule) October 2, 2017

Put your arms up if you've been hurt by Blair Walsh. pic.twitter.com/fvUPAymfNx — #17Hyphen2 (@DominicDs34) October 2, 2017

The fact that there is still a person/organization who is willing to pay Blair Walsh to kick field goals is mind-blowingly hilarious — hunner (@hunnermcl5) October 2, 2017

So, do we have to feel sort of bad for Walsh? Maybe, but we still don't know for sure if he was missing his target by a little or a lot on Sunday night. With that being said, the latter definitely isn't out of the question, especially since Walsh is 7-8 on extra points and has yet to hit an attempt of more than 44 yards so far this season.