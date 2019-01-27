Steelers are exploring trades but Antonio Brown reportedly 'hasn't closed the door on returning'
Brown's actions on Twitter tell a different story
While the Super Bowl is the dominant story in the NFL right now, it's not the only thing in the football world generating attention. There's the missed call in the NFC title game, the coaching changes that have been made throughout the league, the Senior Bowl, and of course, the Antonio Brown saga.
Brown is angling for a trade out of Pittsburgh, as you presumably know by now, and according to a host of former teammates and coaches, this has been brewing for quite some time. "This has been brewing for years," one ex-teammate told ESPN.com. "It's just now coming to the surface. And it's probably over."
Well, maybe not. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have not yet given Brown permission to arrange a trade to a team of his choice. Rather, the Steelers are the ones seeking trades on their own. Additionally, Rapoport says that Brown has not closed the door on returning to the Steelers in 2019.
Parsing these reports, it's easy to read into them that the Steelers are perhaps trying to create a bit more of a market for Brown than currently exists. Getting the idea that they're controlling the situation (rather than letting Brown dictate his landing spot) out there could encourage more suitors to get in on the action. And floating the idea that Brown would be open to a return to Pittsburgh could motivate some of those suitors to up their offers.
It's of course possible that this is all on the level and Brown really is open to sticking around, but given the tenor of other recent reports (including from our own Jason La Canfora, who has been on top of this story from the jump), that somehow seems unlikely. Especially when you consider that Brown is on Twitter liking tweets that say "f--- Ben" and photoshop Brown into Packers jerseys and thank him for all he's done in Pittsburgh while wishing him well elsewhere. That seems like a guy who knows he's on his way out the door sooner rather than later.
