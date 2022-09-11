CINCINNATI -- The Steelers' thrilling 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals may have come at a significant cost. Both T.J. Watt and Najee Harris sustained injuries that forced them to leave the game prior to Chris Boswell's game-winning field goal on the final play of overtime.

Watt, the reigning defensive player of the year, sustained a pec injury during the second half. According to ESPN, the Steelers believe Watt tore his pec, and he'll undergo scans Monday. Harris suffered a foot injury in the second half. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that both players are currently being evaluated. Cornerback Levi Wallace also sustained an injury during the game, while linebacker Robert Spillane sustained an eye injury.

Watt tallied six tackles (three for loss), a sack and an interception prior to leaving the game. Harris had 12 touches that included Pittsburgh's first offensive touchdown of the season on a one-yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Jaylen Warren filled in for Harris during the last portions of the game. Malik Reed filled in for Watt during the final stages of Sunday's win.

While he wouldn't speculate on the injury, Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward spoke about Watt's impact on Pittsburgh's defense after the game.

"Having T.J. out there definitely benefits us," Heyward said. "He's a leader. He's the defensive player of the year. However long it takes, other guys have got to step up. Alex [Highsmith] stepped up pretty good today. Malik and Jamir [Jones] are coming along. We had to do some different stuff out there.

"We rally around him, and when he gets back, we'll be ready."