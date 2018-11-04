Sunday Night Football odds, line: Packers vs. Patriots picks and predictions from top-rated expert who's 20-4 on Green Bay games

One week after nearly upsetting the NFL's only unbeaten team, the Green Bay Packers face another stiff road test when they visit the surging New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay (3-3-1) fell 29-27 at the Rams last week to remain winless on the road this season. Now the Packers get another shot at a road win on the opposite coast against the Patriots, who own a two-game AFC East lead by virtue of a five-game winning streak that started at the end of September. Sportsbooks peg the Patriots at five-point favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56.5 in the latest Packers vs. Patriots odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Patriots picks, check out what R.J. White has locked in.

In his past 24 spread picks for or against Green Bay, White has been right 20 times. That's an impressive 83.3 percent cash rate.

Last week, White recommended taking the Packers (+9.5) against the Rams in L.A. The result: Rams 29, Packers 27, with a late fumble costing Green Bay a chance at the outright upset.

White knows New England has rolled up at least 38 points in four of its past five games, with Brady accounting for 12 touchdowns during that span as he continues to defy Father Time. With James White and Sony Michel in the backfield, and targets like Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, Brady has one of his best offensive arsenals ever.

The Pats have covered seven consecutive home games versus teams with losing road records; Green Bay is 0-3 away from Lambeau Field.

But just because the Pats have been cruising doesn't mean they cover a sizable spread against a Rodgers-led team that nearly knocked off the unbeaten Rams in Los Angeles last week.

Rodgers must be licking his chops to face a Pats defense that's yielded 328.3 passing yards per game over its last four. Davante Adams leads an underrated receiving corps with 52 catches for 690 yards and six scores, while up-and-coming runner Aaron Jones just burned the Rams for 86 yards and a TD on just 12 carries (7.2 ypc).

The Packers rank seventh with 6.2 yards per play, well above New England's 5.7-yard average. And on Sunday, the Patriots could be without tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) and running back Sony Michel (knee), whose status could be determined in pre-game warm-ups.

