Super Bowl 2018: Kickoff time, how to watch on TV, stream info, halftime and more
Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and you can find all the information you need right here
Super Bowl Sunday is here. In a few short hours, the Philadelphia Eagles will look for some title-game revenge on Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
The Patriots might have won Super Bowl XXXIX by a score of just 24-21, but the game wasn't really that close. On Sunday, with the Lombardi Trophy again on the line, they'll face off beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.
After opening as 5.5-point favorites (and some sportsbooks had them as high as 6) following Conference Championship Sunday, the Patriots are no longer quite that revered by Vegas books. Some heavy action on the Eagles shifted the line to 4.5 by late last week, and by Monday, some Vegas sportsbooks started offering Patriots -4. But that's where it has stayed ever since.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2018 Super Bowl, including who will be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem as well as how to watch the big game.
How to Watch Super Bowl LII
Date: Feb. 4, 2018
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
TV: NBC (check local listings)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
Who will sing the national anthem?
Pop singer Pink will be in charge of either wrecking or helping your over/under anthem prop bets.
Who will perform at halftime?
Justin Timberlake will handle Super Bowl LII halftime duties! The former NSYNC star, who has morphed into one of the most diverse and dynamic performers in music and movies, will be looking to end up somewhere high on this list. Timberlake hasn't been on the stage for the Super Bowl since his famous wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson after the 2003 season. More than a decade later, he returns.
"America the Beautiful''
Leslie Odom Jr., who won a best actor Tony Award in 2016 for originating the role of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton'' will perform the song at Super Bowl LII.
