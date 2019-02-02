Super Bowl 2019: Someone put a $1.5 million bet on the Rams to beat the Patriots

The New England Patriots are favored in the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, but that isn't stopping people from betting on the Los Angeles Rams.

It's especially not stopping the person who went all in on the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago with a $1 million wager.

As SB Nation reported Saturday, sportsbook operator William Hill has received another substantial bet from the same person responsible for the Eagles bet -- this time with a $1.5 million wager that the Rams will upset the Patriots on Sunday.

"The money-line wager came with a price of +120, which means [the bettor] would net $1.8 million" if Los Angeles wins, SB Nation's David Fucillo noted. "The Patriots had been getting 73 percent of the money-line wagering earlier this week. That number has now swung to 72 percent Rams. A $1.5 million wager will do that to the handle."

It's not the only big bet on the Rams' side entering Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. According to Fucillo, South Point recently received its own $300,000 moneyline wager on the Rams.

The Patriots are currently 2.5-point favorites entering Sunday's showdown. They were also favored in Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LII, the first of which they won against the Atlanta Falcons followed by last season's loss to the Eagles.