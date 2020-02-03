Super Bowl 2020 prop bets recap: Chiefs, 49ers player, team, and miscellaneous props scoresheet

Super Bowl LIV is now officially in the books as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20 in Miami on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes orchestrated an incredible come-from-behind victory, as the Chiefs trailed by 10 points with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, yet flipped the script to win by 11 points.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year when it comes to gambling, and if you're like me, it's hard to keep track of all the prop bets you placed leading up to the big game. How long was the national anthem? What was the longest touchdown of the game? Did Emmanuel Sanders record at least 44 receiving yards?

Lucky for you, we have tallied up the results of some of the most popular prop bets, and published them here for your convenience:

First Props

How long will it take for Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem?

Under 2 minutes +180

Length of final word 'Brave' during national anthem

Over 5.5 seconds -155

Will either team score in first 5 1/2 minutes of the game?

No -140

Which team will score first?

49ers -110

Player to score first touchdown of game

Patrick Mahomes +1400

Jersey number of first player to score first touchdown

11-20 +220

Longest touchdown of game

Under 44.5 yards -110

Shortest touchdown of game

Under 1.5 yards -160

Total touchdowns by both teams

Under 6.5 -130

Will there be three unanswered scores in game?

Yes -180

Total net yards in game

Under 781.5 yards -110

Total players with a pass attempt

Under 2.5 -135

Total interceptions in game

Over 1.5 +140

Total sacks by both teams

Over 4.5 -120

Chiefs Player Props

Patrick Mahomes passing yards

Under 305.5 -110

Damien Williams rushing yards

Over 53.5 -110

Tyreek Hill receiving yards

Over 71.5 -110

Travis Kelce receiving yards

Under 77.5 -110

Will Frank Clark record a sack?

Yes -120

49ers Player Props

Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards

Under 239.5 -110

Raheem Mostert rushing yards

Under 73.5 -110

Emmanuel Sanders receiving yards

Under 43.5 -110

George Kittle receiving yards

Under 73.5 -110

Will Dee Ford record a sack?

No -130

Late Game Props

Will either team score in final 3 1/2 minutes of fourth quarter?

Yes -190

Team to score last in game

Chiefs -110

Last score of game

Touchdown -180

Player to score last touchdown of game

Damien Williams +700

Last play of game will be a QB rush

No +130

Who will be named Super Bowl LIV MVP?

Patrick Mahomes -130