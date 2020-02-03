Super Bowl 2020 prop bets recap: Chiefs, 49ers player, team, and miscellaneous props scoresheet
Here are the results of the most popular prop bets in Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl LIV is now officially in the books as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20 in Miami on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes orchestrated an incredible come-from-behind victory, as the Chiefs trailed by 10 points with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, yet flipped the script to win by 11 points.
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year when it comes to gambling, and if you're like me, it's hard to keep track of all the prop bets you placed leading up to the big game. How long was the national anthem? What was the longest touchdown of the game? Did Emmanuel Sanders record at least 44 receiving yards?
Lucky for you, we have tallied up the results of some of the most popular prop bets, and published them here for your convenience:
First Props
How long will it take for Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem?
Under 2 minutes +180
Length of final word 'Brave' during national anthem
Over 5.5 seconds -155
Will either team score in first 5 1/2 minutes of the game?
No -140
Which team will score first?
49ers -110
Player to score first touchdown of game
Patrick Mahomes +1400
Jersey number of first player to score first touchdown
11-20 +220
Longest touchdown of game
Under 44.5 yards -110
Shortest touchdown of game
Under 1.5 yards -160
Total touchdowns by both teams
Under 6.5 -130
Will there be three unanswered scores in game?
Yes -180
Total net yards in game
Under 781.5 yards -110
Total players with a pass attempt
Under 2.5 -135
Total interceptions in game
Over 1.5 +140
Total sacks by both teams
Over 4.5 -120
Chiefs Player Props
Patrick Mahomes passing yards
Under 305.5 -110
Damien Williams rushing yards
Over 53.5 -110
Tyreek Hill receiving yards
Over 71.5 -110
Travis Kelce receiving yards
Under 77.5 -110
Will Frank Clark record a sack?
Yes -120
49ers Player Props
Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards
Under 239.5 -110
Raheem Mostert rushing yards
Under 73.5 -110
Emmanuel Sanders receiving yards
Under 43.5 -110
George Kittle receiving yards
Under 73.5 -110
Will Dee Ford record a sack?
No -130
Late Game Props
Will either team score in final 3 1/2 minutes of fourth quarter?
Yes -190
Team to score last in game
Chiefs -110
Last score of game
Touchdown -180
Player to score last touchdown of game
Damien Williams +700
Last play of game will be a QB rush
No +130
Who will be named Super Bowl LIV MVP?
Patrick Mahomes -130
