Super Bowl 2020: Why so many people skip work the Monday after the big game, and how it impacts your health
Football fans, start brainstorming excuses to miss work on Monday
Don't plan on going to work the day after Super Bowl LIV? You are not alone. The Monday after the big game, also known as "Super Sick Monday," is one of the biggest days of the year to skip work. According to a survey conducted by Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, over 17 million Americans ring up their boss on that Monday morning and claim they cannot make the trip to the office.
Turns out, there might just be actual medical evidence as to why people feel sick the following day. Dr. Hanh Le, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Healthline.com broke down what gives people that "Super Bowl Fever" feeling that causes them to burn a sick day the day after Super Bowl Sunday.
She makes the important note that this "fever" is not a recognized medical condition and (as of now) there is no cure. We patiently await a pill that cures any heartbreak from your team losing on the biggest stage in football. From experience however, I can tell you that you do miraculously feel a lot better when the the team you are rooting for holds up the Lombardi Trophy.
Dr. Le says part of the reason people tend to not feel great is because of the culture of Super Bowl Sunday and what comes with the territory. She says it "tends to be a time for poor decision-making, poor self-control and over-indulgence when it comes to food and alcohol consumption."
Sports fans? Going overboard? Never! I mean, who really has the self-control to skip out on all the delicious food at the SB party?
As the alcohol flows and the amount of food you eat increases, Dr. Le says this leads to something that actually is a recognized medical condition, GERD or gastroesophageal reflux or heartburn. The hangovers and lack of sleep also contribute to employees struggling to get out of bed the next morning.
There is one element that is not a physical struggles: The emotional turmoil.
Anyone who has watched their team in the big game knows it is not easy. Your heart is racing, the stress builds all day (or all two weeks) and you feel a personal connection to the action on the field when your favorite team is there. Dr. Le acknowledges this as a major contribution to the amount of workers who call out of work that Monday morning.
"[Fans] can become very emotionally embroiled in their teams' victories and losses," she said.
If your team wins, you are up all night celebrating, increasing those physical symptoms listed above. You would likely want to take the next day off to pick up your championship gear and continue the celebration. After all, it's not every year your team ends up on top, so fans take advantage of the excitement and prioritize celebrating over working.
On the other hand, if your team loses, you are less motivated to pick up and get ready for work the next day.
"If the team loses, the emotional turmoil and despair of not knowing whether your team will ever make it back into the Super Bowl can cause anxiety and depression," Dr. Le said.
Expect to see a lot of people not going to work on Monday, but especially Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans. It's just a matter of time until we know which fan base is having the best Monday ever and which one is thinking of what could have been.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday; here's everything to know
-
Bold predictions for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl LIV is here, and it's not going to go well for Patrick Mahomes
-
NFL reveals anthem singer for SB LIV
The world now knows who'll perform before kickoff at Super Bowl LIV
-
Best 2020 Super Bowl parlay: Go Under
RJ White just revealed his top 2020 Super Bowl picks for Niners vs. Chiefs.
-
Super Bowl LIV rosters: Chiefs vs. 49ers
Super Bowl LIV is about to kick off, and here are the players who could make the biggest difference
-
Super Bowl LIV odds, sims, picks, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated the 2020 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers 10,000...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game