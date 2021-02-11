Hold your horses there, Kansas City Chiefs. Things didn't go even remotely as planned when Patrick Mahomes strolled onto the field at Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the dominant defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and All-Pro linebacker Devin White had a lot to do with it. Now having handily dismantled Mahomes and Co. to the tune of 31-9, it's a promise White made before the game that's being enjoyed his teammates, coaches and general manager Jason Licht.

Granted, his pregame promise wasn't as poignant as, say, Brady guaranteeing to a victory to his teammates but it's still the culmination of a lot of hard work for the talented former fifth-overall pick.

"If we get the W, I don't care what they say, I'm pulling the horse out and I'm gonna hold the Lombardi Trophy and I'm gonna ride around," he told media ahead of Super Bowl LV.

And once it was in the rearview and the Bucs had secured the hardware, White made sure Licht didn't forget. It's all a dream come true for White, and literally, considering that's also the name of the horse.

"Yo, Jason Licht -- can me and Dream get that victory lap with the trophy around the stadium before we hit the road?" White tweeted after the game.

Licht was more than happy to oblige.

"You earned it, cowboy!" he replied. "Giddy up!!!

It's not the first time White has saddled up for a lap.

The former Butkus Award winner used to enjoy riding his old horse, Daisy Mae, around Tiger Stadium at LSU, but she passed away ahead of 2020 training camp. So to be allowed to hop aboard Dream and continue his tradition -- this time while holding football's ultimate prize -- truly does mean a lot to the 22-year old. He'll soon get back to work in trying to help Brady and the Buccaneers repeat as champions in the derby to Super Bowl LVI, once the celebrating is wrapped and avocado drinks have all bottomed out, with another Dream lap in mind for 2022.