The San Francisco 49ers may be in need of some extra playmakers to help rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who is taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. One Hall of Fame wide receiver has already reached out to offer his services.

Purdy was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a.k.a. Mr. Irrelevant, but he has now been thrust into the starting role on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The 49ers' offense has plenty of weapons around him, but Terrell Owens wants to give him some extra help.

In an interview with 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast," Owens said he would jump at the chance to join the 49ers, and he says he's already reached out to team CEO Jed York. At 49 years old, Owens may not be the elite receiver he once was, but he says he could be helpful in certain situations.

"Oh yeah, absolutely," Owens said. "Hey look, man, I've already kind of sprinkled some words out there. Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I'm good. Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I'm a very valuable asset.

"I've been training ... I'm already ready, I've already reached out to Jed York, I've already told him, 'Yo, if you need somebody, I'm definitely a viable (option)."

Owens spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the 49ers, and he became one of the greatest receivers of his generation. In his time with San Francisco, Owens caught 592 passes for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Owens went on to play seven more seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He finished his illustrious career with 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. Owens still ranks third all-time in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards.