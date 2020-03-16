Texans-Cardinals trade: NFL players react to DeAndre Hopkins getting sent to Arizona

The players are just as confused as the fans on this one

Houston sports fans are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. There is, of course, everything with the Astros, and now the Texans are making some questionable free agency moves. On Monday, they shipped out superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a move that has left everyone a bit confused. 

According to multiple reports, the Texans are sending Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in return for David Johnson. Hopkins is one of the best at what he does and will now be the No. 1 target for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Last year, Hopkins recorded 104 receptions for 1,165 yards with seven touchdowns. The Texans lost to the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31, in the divisional round, after leading 21-0 in the first quarter. They defeated the Buffalo Bills in an overtime game in the wild card round. 

Following the trade, many current and former NFL players, as well as players in other sports and fans, had a lot to say about the move. Here are some of the best reactions:

Jalen Ramsey summed it up with one word:

Kenyan Drake used emojis to express his feelings. 

I don't think Houston is feeling too good right now. 

Don't hold back on your thoughts, Kareem Jackson

Kyler Murray definitely likes the deal.

The rest of the Cardinals team likes it as well.

Leonard Fournette thinks the NFL has lost its collective mind.

"Woah" also sums it up. 

Cam Heyward wants the NFL coaches drug tested. 

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins agrees. 

The jury has made their decision...

What random things would they trade JJ Watt for? Maybe a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers coupon and $5?

Speaking of Watt...

Fans were very vocal on Twitter as well.

A first look at the Texans new logo:

Some Houston fans are just done. 

A look at their offensive highlights from next season:

