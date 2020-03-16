Texans-Cardinals trade: NFL players react to DeAndre Hopkins getting sent to Arizona

Houston sports fans are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. There is, of course, everything with the Astros, and now the Texans are making some questionable free agency moves. On Monday, they shipped out superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a move that has left everyone a bit confused.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are sending Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in return for David Johnson. Hopkins is one of the best at what he does and will now be the No. 1 target for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Last year, Hopkins recorded 104 receptions for 1,165 yards with seven touchdowns. The Texans lost to the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31, in the divisional round, after leading 21-0 in the first quarter. They defeated the Buffalo Bills in an overtime game in the wild card round.

Following the trade, many current and former NFL players, as well as players in other sports and fans, had a lot to say about the move. Here are some of the best reactions:

Jalen Ramsey summed it up with one word:

WHAT!!?? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 16, 2020

Kenyan Drake used emojis to express his feelings.

O wow 😳😳😳 — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) March 16, 2020

I don't think Houston is feeling too good right now.

Houston how y’all feeling today 👀😂😂😂😂 — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) March 16, 2020

Don't hold back on your thoughts, Kareem Jackson.

Wow Texans have lost there minds 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) March 16, 2020

Kyler Murray definitely likes the deal.

The rest of the Cardinals team likes it as well.

Yooooo finally. We got a whole ass armed robbery😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) March 16, 2020

Leonard Fournette thinks the NFL has lost its collective mind.

Everybody in the NFL losing they minds I see https://t.co/uzoiZVff3Q — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) March 16, 2020

"Woah" also sums it up.

Woah! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 16, 2020

Cam Heyward wants the NFL coaches drug tested.

Man we need start drug testing some of these GM’s and coaches lol #questionablemoves — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 16, 2020

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins agrees.

Ryan Tannehill gets 100 million...Dak Prescott and Derrick Henry gets Franchise Tagged?!! The Texans Trades DeAndre Hopkins who is arguably the best WR in the NFL?! MFs might have to start drug testing these Owners and GMs!!! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 16, 2020

The jury has made their decision...

I’ve had Bill O’Brien on trial ever since he started Tom Savage (yes, Tom Savage) over Deshaun Watson during Watson’s rookie year.



Today, O’Brien has been convicted, found guilty of being a complete and absolute fool!! #Texans #DeAndreHopkins — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 16, 2020

What random things would they trade JJ Watt for? Maybe a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers coupon and $5?

Every team should be on the phone trying to steal all of the Texans players. Might be able to get JJ Watt for some toilet paper — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) March 16, 2020

Speaking of Watt...

This tweet was ahead of it’s time. https://t.co/CGs10yDJKj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 16, 2020

Fans were very vocal on Twitter as well.

A first look at the Texans new logo:

Some Houston fans are just done.

A look at their offensive highlights from next season: