Texans-Cardinals trade: NFL players react to DeAndre Hopkins getting sent to Arizona
The players are just as confused as the fans on this one
Houston sports fans are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. There is, of course, everything with the Astros, and now the Texans are making some questionable free agency moves. On Monday, they shipped out superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a move that has left everyone a bit confused.
According to multiple reports, the Texans are sending Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in return for David Johnson. Hopkins is one of the best at what he does and will now be the No. 1 target for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Last year, Hopkins recorded 104 receptions for 1,165 yards with seven touchdowns. The Texans lost to the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31, in the divisional round, after leading 21-0 in the first quarter. They defeated the Buffalo Bills in an overtime game in the wild card round.
Following the trade, many current and former NFL players, as well as players in other sports and fans, had a lot to say about the move. Here are some of the best reactions:
Jalen Ramsey summed it up with one word:
Kenyan Drake used emojis to express his feelings.
I don't think Houston is feeling too good right now.
Don't hold back on your thoughts, Kareem Jackson.
Kyler Murray definitely likes the deal.
The rest of the Cardinals team likes it as well.
Leonard Fournette thinks the NFL has lost its collective mind.
"Woah" also sums it up.
Cam Heyward wants the NFL coaches drug tested.
Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins agrees.
The jury has made their decision...
What random things would they trade JJ Watt for? Maybe a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers coupon and $5?
Speaking of Watt...
Fans were very vocal on Twitter as well.
A first look at the Texans new logo:
Some Houston fans are just done.
A look at their offensive highlights from next season:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft picks for all 32 teams
Find out how many picks your team has in the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Packers offseason, free agency tracker
Everything you need to know about Green Bay's offseason
-
Second round options for the Texans
Houston pulled the trigger on a franchise changing decision and now must get the draft choice...
-
Grading Hurst trade to Falcons
The Hurst deal is a rare win-win for both sides
-
Redskins 2020 offseason hub
Everything you need to know about the Redskins' activity this offseason
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game