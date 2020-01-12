Tom Brady, set to become a free agent, offers insight into decision-making process for his NFL future

Tom Brady's free agent status and a potential future in the NFL that doesn't include the New England Patriots will be a storyline that will make headlines until the six-time Super Bowl champion ultimately makes his decision. While the entire league is keeping a close eye on how its most accomplished player will deal with hitting free agency for the first time in his two-decade career, it sounds like we'll be waiting quite a bit to find out what he's actually going to do.

During halftime of the Vikings and 49ers Divisional Round matchup, Brady spoke to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio about his pending free agent status. To this point, Brady indicated that he's yet to engage the Patriots, the only team he can legally discuss terms with at the moment, on a revamped deal.

"The contract things I think a week after the season, I would say these things haven't even started to pick up," Brady said. "That's really not my concern at this point. It has been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months."

Robert Kraft told NBC Sports' Peter King that his hope is either Brady re-signs with the Patriots or ultimately retires. The 42 year old quarterback confirmed that he plans on playing in 2020 and is "motivated internally to push myself to the limits" to continue to compete for Super Bowls, so it seems to just be a matter of which team he'll actually play for going forward.

While Brady heaped praise of the Patriots organization, he did keep his future open-ended.

"Like I said, I've loved playing football and I have loved playing for this organization, so I really don't know what it looks like moving forward and I am just taking things day-by-day," he said. "We're a week removed from the end of our season. There's a lot of time to figure these things out. I don't think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point and I am sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves."

"I have no decisions that I've made and there won't be for any considerable time," he continued. "I know there's speculation. There always is. That is part of being in professional sports and being a professional athlete. When people aren't talking about this season, they want to talk about next season and the reality is next season is quite a ways away.

"I have some other things that are happening at this time like I said, spending some time with my family and my loved ones and giving them the time they need. Then, as people begin to plan for next season, like I said, these things will take care of themselves."

This is the first time that Brady has full control of his future and it looks like he'll at least see what other teams have to offer him at this point in his career. If he decides to make the leap out of Foxborough, the Patriots would then be faced with filling a position that they haven't needed to worry about since 2001.