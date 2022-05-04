Tom Brady isn't just an NFL quarterback, he now qualifies as an international man of mystery.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Buccaneers will be playing in the league's first regular-season game in Germany, which is notable, because it means that Brady will become the first quarterback to start a game in four different countries.

Besides Brady, only two quarterbacks in NFL history have ever won a game in three different countries and those quarterbacks are Jay Cutler and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Although those two never made it to Mexico or Germany, Cutler and Fitzpatrick did both get to start a game in Canada and England to go along with the U.S.

For this year's international trip, Brady and the Buccaneers will be "hosting" the Seahawks in Munich in Week 10. If Brady's past three international games are any indication, the Seahawks could be in trouble. Not only is Brady 3-0 in international games, but he's also thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his previous three trips abroad. Brady was so good in those three wins that the Patriots outscored their opponent 113-22 in those three wins.

Although Brady is undefeated in international games, Tampa Bay has never won outside the country (0-3), so something will have to give.

Here's the full list of countries that Brady has played in: The United States (duh), Mexico and England. Germany will be joining the list in November.

Here's a quick look at Brady's three previous international games:

2009: Patriots 35-7 over Buccaneers (London). In the ultimate case of foreshadowing, Brady's first international game came against the team he would eventually play for. Back in 2009, Brady threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns in this win over Tampa Bay.

2012: Patriots 45-7 over Rams (London). Brady's second trip abroad was even more dominant than his first. In this game against the Rams, not only did Brady throw for more than 300 yards again (304), but he also threw four touchdown passes as New England rolled to the win.

2017: Patriots 33-8 over Raiders (Mexico City). In his first game south of the border, Brady went off. In a blowout win over the Raiders, Brady threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady has thrown for 952 yards in his international career and now only needs 258 more to break Blake Bortles' record for most career passing yards outside of the United States (Bortles has started five career international games, so it's no surprise that he has the record).