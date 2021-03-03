Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still celebrating Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. A few weeks removed from the game and parade, we are now finding out more about what was going through his mind when he tossed the Lombardi Trophy off a boat and whether there was more to him stumbling than just sea legs. The QB went on CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to discuss it all Tuesday night.

Brady started off talking about the offseason, saying his life is totally different when the gridiron isn't his number one focus. He gets back to focusing on being a dad and doing house chores when there aren't NFL games to play. An on the topic of playing NFL games, Brady said that his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has been asking him for a while when he would finally be done with football so he can help with those dad duties and house chores all year round.

The 43-year-old QB doesn't seem close to hanging up his cleats, though.

Even after winning his seventh Super Bowl -- the most not just by a quarterback, but by any team in NFL history -- he still wants to play ... and Bundchen is wondering what more he could check off his football bucket list. Brady told a story of the first moments after his Super bowl LV win, joking about his wife's immediate reaction.

"All of a sudden I see my oldest son run over to me 'Dad!' and I gave him a big hug and I saw my two little ones and then all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug, and just as I did it she says, 'What more do you have to prove?'" Brady explained.

When asked what he did, Brady said he gave her a hug and tried to quickly change the subject.

After the Super Bowl win, of course, comes a parade and Brady, uh well, looked a little different at this one. For starters, it was the first championship parade where he threw the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another, with a risk of it dropping 80 feet into the water.

Brady is usually pretty calculated before he makes a pass. He reads the defense, evaluates coverage, keeps his eyes on the pass rush while also looking downfield, and has to recall and refer to his preparation and film study to decide on what to do with the ball.

Let's say that less thought went into the Lombardi Trophy pass.

"I don't remember that quite as well," Brady said. "I was not thinking at that moment, there was not a thought. It was, 'this seems like really fun to do.'"

In the video of that now iconic, pass, you can hear his eight-year-old daughter Vivian yelling, "Daddy, no!"

"Who could imagine that an eight-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody," Brady said. "She's the voice of reason."

Another iconic moment from the parade came when the Super Bowl MVP appeared to be struggling to walk once he got back on land. After cringing at the video of himself, he admitted that it was a little bit of sea legs and a little bit of tequila that contributed to the viral moment.

"That was definitely a moment of celebration. I'm happy I'm on land at that point," he said.

Reflecting on the season, Brady said that the 2020 season was a lot different than his two decades with the New England Patriots, where at the beginning of the season everyone was already asking who they were playing in the championship.

"People jumped ahead of all the intense competition," he said, while adding that in Tampa no one was asking that. "It was so much fun to see a team (the Bucs) come together the way that it did."

Before the interview ended, Brady did speak like a true former Patriots player despite not being with the team anymore.

When Corden jokingly asked if he could make it in the NFL, Brady said no, but then agreed that with Corden's lack of experience and athletic talent, he would fit right in with a particular New York team.

"You might be able to play for the Jets, actually you're right about that," Brady said.