Tom Brady's agent responds to report of ugly tension building with Patriots

If there's one person besides Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft who actually knows what's going on in New England, it's probably Don Yee.

Although you might not recognize his name, the Patriots are very familiar with it and that's mainly because Yee is Brady's agent. As a matter of fact, not only does Yee represent Brady, but he also serves as the agent for Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning he's had a front row seat to whatever drama has or hasn't been going down in New England over the past six months.

A report from ESPN on Friday suggested that there's some sort of power struggle going on in New England that involves Brady, Belichick and Kraft. According to the story, Belichick was "furious and demoralized" after being forced to trade Garoppolo, which is something he didn't want to do.

Belichick apparently wanted to keep Garoppolo AND Brady on the roster, but Brady didn't care for that succession plan, so Kraft forced his head coach to trade away the Patriots' backup quarterback. The story also says that the Patriots offered Garoppolo a new contract that was worth $17 million to $18 million per year, which is a ridiculously high number for a backup, but also proves how much the Patriots may have wanted to hold on to Garoppolo. The contract number also would have jumped up several million if Garoppolo had been named the starter in New England at any point.

Of course, the contract never happened and Belichick ended up trading Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round pick, which has ended up being a steal for San Francisco.

Yee, who's in charge of handling all negotiations for both Garoppolo and Brady, wasn't exactly buying into ESPN's story. In a statement released the to the Boston Herald, Yee didn't flat out call the story false, but he did say you shouldn't believe "everything you read."

"I don't really know what to say -- it's tough to have a response since it didn't appear to me to have one on-the-record quote," Yee said. "All I can suggest is don't believe everything you read."

The Patriots also released a statement where they blasted the report and called it inaccurate. Although both Yee and the Patriots knocked the report, neither of them came out and said "This is completely untrue" which means even if it's inaccurate, there might be a kernel of truth to rising tensions in New England.

If that's the case, it will be interesting to see what happens with the Patriots this offseason, and it will be even more interesting if that offseason starts sooner than expected with a loss before the Super Bowl.