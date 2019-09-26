Twitter reacts to the NFL naming Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the Super Bowl LIV halftime show
Let's hope the Twitter world is happier than they were about last year's Super Bowl halftime show
The Super Bowl is about so much more than just the game. The million dollar commercials and the theatrics of the halftime show have become reasons lots of people tune into the big game.
Last year people did not respond very well to the halftime show being Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, but people seem to be reacting better to this year's scheduled performance. The NFL announced on Thursday that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking the stage in the middle of the sport's biggest night.
Here is what people had to say on Twitter about the news:
Some are saying this is the collaboration they didn't even know they needed.
People are predicting that this will be the best Super Bowl halftime yet. A bold statement.
No matter what happens during the actual game, there's a chance J-Lo and Shakira steal the show.
While we don't know who will be playing in the two halves that surround the show, some are taking a shot in the dark that Tom Brady will probably be there. Brady is 42 years old and at the top of his game and Lopez at 50 is at the top of her game.
Others think this halftime show will save what they think is probably might to be a competition between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. No love for the Pats or Cowboys?
Like I said, a lot of people were talking about the Patriots.
With Super Bowl being in Miami, the obvious response is to question why Pitbull was not asked to perform. Mr. 305 has been snubbed!
The collaboration had some people thinking their time machine finally worked. Yes! We're back in 2007!
All in all, the news has everyone dancing and singing Shakira and J-Lo songs around their kitchen for the rest of their day. Someone cue up "Jenny From the Block."
