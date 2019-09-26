Twitter reacts to the NFL naming Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the Super Bowl LIV halftime show

The Super Bowl is about so much more than just the game. The million dollar commercials and the theatrics of the halftime show have become reasons lots of people tune into the big game.

Last year people did not respond very well to the halftime show being Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, but people seem to be reacting better to this year's scheduled performance. The NFL announced on Thursday that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking the stage in the middle of the sport's biggest night.

Here is what people had to say on Twitter about the news:

Some are saying this is the collaboration they didn't even know they needed.

A collab I didn’t know I needed! pic.twitter.com/exYAaf63ry — Luis (@LUiiZZ) September 26, 2019

People are predicting that this will be the best Super Bowl halftime yet. A bold statement.

J.LO AND SHAKIRA STARTING THE 2020'S DECADE WITH THE SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW KNOWING DAMN WELL THAT NO ONE WILL TOP THEM YUPpic.twitter.com/zocyi4BjEX — Gabriel | Lady Gaga (@gabrielflorin01) September 26, 2019

No matter what happens during the actual game, there's a chance J-Lo and Shakira steal the show.

On Feb. 2, there's going to be a J.Lo concert with a football game surrounding it! #SuperBowl https://t.co/cYe2xZmFB9 — Lesley Messer (@lesleymesser) September 26, 2019

While we don't know who will be playing in the two halves that surround the show, some are taking a shot in the dark that Tom Brady will probably be there. Brady is 42 years old and at the top of his game and Lopez at 50 is at the top of her game.

Jennifer Lopez being part of the halftime show means Tom Brady will be the second most impressive Super Bowl 54 performer relative to his age — Tadd Haislop (@TaddHaislop) September 26, 2019

Others think this halftime show will save what they think is probably might to be a competition between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. No love for the Pats or Cowboys?

This is gonna be an elite level halftime show, which could make up for the Patriots-Cowboys super bowl we’ll all have to suffer through https://t.co/LkkhGAxc4E — Jordan Katz (@JordanKatz11) September 26, 2019

Like I said, a lot of people were talking about the Patriots.

Me watching the Shakira - J-Lo Super Bowl halftime show trying to forget that the Patriots already up 21. pic.twitter.com/8UnocPRBGP — The big chillin’ (@Kofie) September 26, 2019

With Super Bowl being in Miami, the obvious response is to question why Pitbull was not asked to perform. Mr. 305 has been snubbed!

you mean to tell me that the Super Bowl is in MIAMI and Mr.305 himself, PITBULL, ain’t in the halftime show...come on @NFL do better pic.twitter.com/RkFuTYMuo5 — Jack🇳🇬 (@aye_jack13) September 26, 2019

The collaboration had some people thinking their time machine finally worked. Yes! We're back in 2007!

All in all, the news has everyone dancing and singing Shakira and J-Lo songs around their kitchen for the rest of their day. Someone cue up "Jenny From the Block."