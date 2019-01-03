Uh, so Antonio Brown was the first contestant on 'The Masked Singer'
The timing of this sure was something
Antonio Brown sure had himself a busy Wednesday. Not only did the the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver find himself in a dramatic falling out with his team, one which is reportedly irreparable enough for Brown to request a trade, but he also had a big-time reality television appearance.
Anyone who tuned into the premiere of "The Masked Singer" on FOX -- a reality game show in which a panel tries to guess the celebrity performer singing behind an outrageous costume -- was in for a big surprise when the show's first big reveal ended up being Brown.
Brown was hidden behind a gigantic hippo suit and he attempted to deliver some hints regarding his identity in a taped segment, but you would have had to be extremely good to have figured it out based on that bit alone.
The panel seemed to have more of an idea that the singer wasn't exactly a professional musician once he took to the stage, where he performed Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative."
Ultimately, the judges were stumped, leading to a very dramatic (and lengthy) reveal.
It was all very strange, especially considering everything going on around Brown in Pittsburgh right now. The timing makes you wonder if the show maybe bumped up Brown's performance to the premiere just for the sake of creating a timely splash.
If so, here we are so...pretty smart business decision. If not, well, congratulations on an incredible coincidence.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Vikings interested in Hue Jackson as OC
Despite bottoming out with the Browns, Jackson appears to have plenty of options this offs...
-
Chargers vs. Ravens Wild Card preview
The Chargers are playing a grudge match against the Ravens to open their postseason
-
Colts vs. Texans Wild Card preview
The Colts and Texans get together for a winner-take-all rubber match
-
Bears vs. Eagles odds, picks and bets
SportsLine's RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Matt Nagy and the Bears
-
Gettleman won't commit to Eli, backs OBJ
The Giants general manager also defended his decision to draft Saquon Barkley
-
Unpacking head coaching searches
Black Monday was a doozy, so La Canfora joins Will Brinson to size up what's next