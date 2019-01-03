Uh, so Antonio Brown was the first contestant on 'The Masked Singer'

Antonio Brown sure had himself a busy Wednesday. Not only did the the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver find himself in a dramatic falling out with his team, one which is reportedly irreparable enough for Brown to request a trade, but he also had a big-time reality television appearance.

Anyone who tuned into the premiere of "The Masked Singer" on FOX -- a reality game show in which a panel tries to guess the celebrity performer singing behind an outrageous costume -- was in for a big surprise when the show's first big reveal ended up being Brown.

Brown was hidden behind a gigantic hippo suit and he attempted to deliver some hints regarding his identity in a taped segment, but you would have had to be extremely good to have figured it out based on that bit alone.

The panel seemed to have more of an idea that the singer wasn't exactly a professional musician once he took to the stage, where he performed Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative."

Ultimately, the judges were stumped, leading to a very dramatic (and lengthy) reveal.

The dramatic reveal on #TheMaskedSinger was so amazingly over-the-top and ridiculous. It being Antonio Brown, amidst all of today's news, made it even better. pic.twitter.com/Q0iMvTCEWO — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) January 3, 2019

It was all very strange, especially considering everything going on around Brown in Pittsburgh right now. The timing makes you wonder if the show maybe bumped up Brown's performance to the premiere just for the sake of creating a timely splash.

If so, here we are so...pretty smart business decision. If not, well, congratulations on an incredible coincidence.