It's about time we turned our attention to the 2022 NFL season. The NFL draft has come and gone, free agency is just about over and done with and the official schedule is set to drop Thursday. If you're a bettor looking for value, this is also the time you want to start putting money down.

Bettors at Caesars Sportsbook have identified value plays on NFL MVP as well as Coach of the Year. Per Max Meyer of Caesars, the player that has drawn the most tickets and money to win MVP over the past month is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He's currently listed at +4000, which ranks 14th. As for Coach of the Year? Detroit Lions lead man Dan Campbell has gotten nearly triple the tickets and double the money as anyone else to win the award at Caesars. His odds shifted from +6000 to +2500 just in the past week!

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • 1 CMP% 61.3 YDs 3144 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

In what was Hurts' first true season as a starting quarterback, he led the Eagles to the playoffs as a wild card. While Philly started the regular season 2-5, a streak of four straight wins late in the year got the Eagles over .500 and into the postseason. Though they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round, 31-15, there's plenty to be excited about for the future.

Another reason Hurts has received more attention in the MVP market is because the Eagles swung a trade for former Tennessee Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The big-play wideout went over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the league, and helped not only Ryan Tannehill experience a rebirth in Music City, but also helped the Titans make the playoffs in each of his three seasons.

As for Campbell, he's a coach who's clearly loved in the locker room. He went 3-13-1 in his first season with Detroit, with all three of his wins coming in the final six weeks of the regular season. While it's unknown if Jared Goff is the longterm answer at quarterback, the Lions put together an impressive draft class with Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall, and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. They are a team that should win more games than they did last year, and Campbell will garner more headlines because of it.