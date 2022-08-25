Earlier this year, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens claimed that he could still run a 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds during an appearance on a podcast. It was a claim that seemed enormously outlandish for a 48-year old man, but it turned out to be one that he could easily back up.

A video making the rounds on social media shows Owens running a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds while racing Fan Controlled League wide receivers James Harden (no relation to the NBA star) and Andrew Jamiel at a park in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Owens, who turns 49 in December, beat the two fellow wideouts nearly half his age.

Take a look:

Owens, once a superstar for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys among other teams, signed on to play in the Fan Controlled League this past March and is currently playing for the Knights of Degen. Although Owens has continually teased returns to football over the past decade, he has not played a down of NFL football since playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.

Owens remains third on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list with 15,934, third all-time in touchdown catches with 153, and eighth all-time in receptions with 1,078. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.