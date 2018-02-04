Where is 2018 Super Bowl: Location, time, TV, streaming info for Eagles-Patriots

For the Eagles, things don't look much like they did back in 2005. There's no Terrell Owens; now it's Alshon Jeffery. There's no Donovan McNabb (or injured 2017 starter Carson Wentz, for that matter); now it's Nick Foles. And there's no Andy Reid; now it's Doug Pederson.

One of the few things that remains the same for Philadelphia since Super Bowl XXXIX is that it is still looking for its first Super Bowl title. But will the results be the same as they were 13 years ago?

Although the Patriots won by only three points, it wasn't really that close. The perennial Super Bowl favorite beat up on the Eagles as the conclusion of the 2004 season, and they did it behind Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

For the Eagles to win their first Super Bowl, they'll have to do what they couldn't 13 years ago: beat Brady and Belichick.

New England has similar faces at the top, and will even be facing similar stakes: The Pats are going for back-to-back Super Bowls after their stunning comeback over the Falcons last year. The previous time these teams met in the Super Bowl, the Patriots were coming off a narrow championship victory over a different NFC South team, the Panthers. With a 24-21 win over the Eagles, New England completed its back-to-back run.

This year's version of the Patriots got here in typical Patriots fashion: by overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars in Sunday's AFC title game. The Eagles' path twisted a bit differently. They had no need for a fourth-quarter comeback, throttling the Vikings in Sunday's NFC title game.

So which side of the Super Bowl line do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Patriots-Eagles you need to jump on, plus what X-factor determines the outcome, all from a Vegas legend who's 9-3 on Eagles' games.

Now that the stage has been set, let's get to all the information you need to know about the 2018 Super Bowl.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The will be the second Super Bowl game Minnesota has had the honor of hosting. The first came way back in January 1992, when the Redskins topped the Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI.

That's what makes the Vikings' loss to the Eagles so much more painful. They came oh-so-close to becoming the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl in their own home stadium.

When does the Super Bowl kick off?

Super Bowl LII is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch the game on NBC. Al Michaels will provide live play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth will be your analyst. Meanwhile, Michele Tafoya will be the sideline reporter. Streaming is available on NBC Sports Live.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Guess who's back: Justin Timberlake, who performed in February 2004 and, along with Janet Jackson, gave us that infamous wardrobe malfunction. Despite that incident, Timberlake will be headlining the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Timberlake has already made it clear that a wardrobe malfunction will not happen again.

Timberlake is set to release his new album, "Man of the Woods," on Feb. 2, two days before the Super Bowl.