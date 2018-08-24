Why would Tyrod Taylor go back into the Browns' meaningless game after getting hurt?

The Cleveland Browns have garnered a lot of attention this preseason, partially because they went 0-16 last season before retooling themselves, and partly because of "Hard Knocks." Their Week 3 preseason game against the Eagles on Thursday night provided a head-scratching moment in which Tyrod Taylor was forced to leave the game with an apparent wrist injury. Rather than keeping him out for the rest of the exhibition, Taylor ended up coming back into the game.

The game was, frankly, terrible. Any game with a 5-0 score is not likely to be a good one. Taylor ended 11 of 16 for 65 yards in the dress rehearsal while Carlos Hyde impressed, averaging over six yards a carry.

On Friday's "Off the Bench," podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell couldn't help but to notice the bungling of Taylor's situation. Hue Jackson has adamantly maintained that Taylor is the starter, so they were stunned that he saw the field after being evaluated for an injury in an ultimately meaningless game. The move isn't just strange on the Browns' part though. Kanell and Bell also talk about why Taylor may have a vested interest in reentering, even with an injury.

