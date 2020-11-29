Baltimore Ravens receiver Willie Snead has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Snead is the seventh projected starter on the Ravens' offense to test positive heading into Tuesday night's game against the Steelers.

As of Sunday night, at least 12 Ravens players and eight members of Baltimore's staff had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past eight days, though the team returned to its facility Sunday night, per ProFootballTalk. Among the Ravens players who will not face the Steelers include Snead, quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike.

Snead extends the Ravens' streak of eight straight days with at least one player testing positive for COVID-19. He is currently third on the team in receptions (28) and yards (379) and is second with three touchdown receptions.

The Ravens-Steelers game was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night before getting postponed to Sunday afternoon, then to Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET after the Ravens continued to receive positive tests. Last week, the Ravens disciplined a staff member for "conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff." The Baltimore staff member who breached league protocols is said to be a strength and conditioning coach, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

"We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process, while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement late last week. "Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to play the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night."

While the Ravens were holding strictly virtual meetings for much of this week, the Steelers were back on the practice field on Sunday after coach Mike Tomlin gave his team three consecutive days off. Tomlin said on Sunday that the Steelers have no more positive cases after placing defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs and Stephon Tuitt, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and running back James Conner on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list over the past three days.

The Ravens, 6-4 after losing three out of their last four games, need a win on Tuesday night to say on the inside track of the AFC playoff race. The Steelers, who at 10-0 are off to their best start in franchise history, are looking to stay ahead of the Chiefs in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed.