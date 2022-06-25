After a late third-period goal from Ondrej Palat gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Friday, the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will head back to Tampa Bay for Game 6 on Sunday night. The Avalanche lead the series 3-2, but the Lightning have already overcome two series deficits in the 2022 NHL Playoffs, and Colorado will be hard-pressed to close out the defending champions in their own building. However, Colorado has dominated the run of play throughout the series, outshooting Tampa Bay 181-140 for the series and even winning the shots battle 37-29 in the Game 5 loss.

Colorado is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Lightning vs. Avalanche odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is a -105 underdog, and the over-under for total goals scored is six. The opening faceoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay.

The model simulates each NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on a 23-18 run on its top-rated NHL side picks.

Here are the NHL odds and betting trends for Lightning vs. Avs:

Lightning vs. Avalanche money line: Avalanche -115, Lightning -105

Lightning vs. Avalanche over-under: 6 goals

Lightning vs. Avalanche puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+205)

TB: The total has gone under in 12 of Tampa Bay's last 16 games

COL: The Avalanche have won eight of their last nine road games

Why the Avalanche can win

The model knows Colorado has still been the more dominant team despite coming off a loss in Game 5. The Avalanche have outshot the Lightning 181-140 over the first five games of the series and even outshot the Lightning 37-29 on Friday in the 3-2 loss. The Avalanche have had a decided power-play advantage throughout the series, with the exception of Game 5, and they'll look to lean hard on their dynamic power-play units again in Game 6 to close out the series.

Cale Makar continues to be a major catalyst in Colorado's overall success this season as the 23-year-old defenseman had 28 goals and 58 assists for an 86-point season and has backed that up with eight goals and 21 assists in 19 postseason games. Makar has spearheaded that elite power-play unit as he runs the point along with dynamic forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog.

Why the Lightning can win

The model also knows Tampa Bay has shown impressive fight despite being behind at every stage in the series and have overcome a 3-2 deficit already this postseason. The Lightning came from behind to win their first-round series against the Maple Leafs and also faced a 2-0 series deficit to the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals before winning the last four games to advance.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have shown plenty of resilience and an experienced group is a big reason why. Captain Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and eight assists in 22 postseason games while Nikita Kucherov's 27 points so far in the playoffs leads the team. Veterans Victor Hedman (19 points), Palat (20 points) and Corey Perry (11 points) have also made major contributions.

