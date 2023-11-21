The name Fanatics is no longer just associated with must-have sports apparel. The company that has acquired well-known sports brands like Topps has now expanded into the sports betting world with Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., launched Fanatics Sportsbook, and it already has begun operations in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee, with more states to come in the near future. Those are the first states with access to retail locations or mobile apps for Fanatics Sportsbook, which joins a booming sports betting industry that has expanded to 37 states and Washington D.C.

New to USA sports betting sites and not sure what kind of a wager to place at Fanatics Sportsbook? Legal sports betting has expanded rapidly across the country, so many fans are placing their first legal sports bets right now.

Against the spread: Spread betting is a great way to level the playing field between two opponents, and is especially popular when wagering on football. If Seattle is the 7.5-point underdog against San Francisco, that side must win outright or lose by 7 points or fewer to cover the spread. San Francisco can cover as the 7.5-point favorite by winning by 8 points or more points.

Over/Under: Oddsmakers will set a projected final total of both team's scores and you wager on whether you think the actual total will hit over or under that projection. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a basketball game between Boston and Cleveland at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.

Parlay: This type of bet involves having two or more teams in one wager, and the risk is higher because all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

