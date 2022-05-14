AC Milan can win the title this weekend but they need to win against Atalanta and hope that Inter Milan lose points later the same day against Cagliari. Stefano Pioli's side can also win the Scudetto if they draw but then Inter Milan have to lose away at the Sardegna Arena. AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A matches, including nine wins. They have outscored their opponents 17-5 in that span. Atalanta are 8th in Serie A with 59 points through 36 matches. They are just three points behind Lazio and a guaranteed Europa League spot, but tied on points with Fiorentina and Roma. Atalanta are unbeaten in their last seven away Serie A games against AC Milan (W3 D4), keeping a clean sheet five times. AC Milan's last home win against Atalanta was back in January 2014, a 3-0 victory under Massimiliano Allegri.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 15 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AC Milan -126; Draw +295; Atalanta +310 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AC Milan: AC Milan have won their last two Serie A meetings against Atalanta, after winning only once in their previous 11 (D6 L4). The last time that Rossoneri won three consecutive games against Atalanta in the top-flight under the same manager was between 1993 and 1996 under Fabio Capello. Stefano Pioli can count on Zlatan Ibrahimovic who will be part of the game and it might be his last home match at San Siro if he decides to retire from soccer at the end of the current season. AC Milan could finish a Serie A season with more than 80 points for the first time since 2010-11, when they last won the league title.

Atalanta: Mario Pasalic leads Atalanta with 13 Serie A goals this season, tied for ninth in Serie A. He ranks second on the team with 8.5 expected goals (xG) while Duván Zapata is second on the team with 10 goals and leads the team with 13.4 xG. Atalanta have won 12 away Serie A games this term, their most ever in a single top-flight season, while only AC Milan have more this season (13). However, Atalanta have lost each of their last three away league games when facing a side starting the matchday in the top half of the table (against Fiorentina, Roma and Sassuolo).

Prediction

AC Milan need a win to hope to win the Scudetto this weekend and the atmosphere at San Siro will be incredible. Atalanta are not the same side as the last few seasons but the Rossoneri shouldn't underestimate them. PICK: AC Milan 2, Atalanta 1.