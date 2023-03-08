Bayern Munich attempt to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League when they host PSG for the second leg of their Round of 16 showdown on Wednesday. Bayern Munich, who won their sixth title in 2020, posted a 1-0 victory at PSG in the first leg of their matchup. The Parisians lost to Bayern in the 2020 final but eliminated Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals a year later.

Kickoff at Allianz Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. Bayern are -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. PSG odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Parisians are +310 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG money line: Bayern -145, PSG +310, Draw +350

Bayern Munich vs. PSG over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. PSG spread: Bayern -0.5 (-150)

BAY: Bayern have lost just one of their last 22 matches across all competitions

PSG: The Parisians have advanced only once in six tries after losing the first leg of an UCL knockout tie

Why you should back Bayern Munich



Bayern Munich, who sit atop the German Bundesliga table, have won all seven of their Champions League matches. The club has a plus-17 goal differential as it has given up only two goals, both in a victory against Viktoria Plzen, while posting six clean sheets. Nine different players have converted for Bayern in the competition, with winger Leroy Sane leading the way with four goals.

Forwards Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have scored three goals apiece, while midfielder Leon Goretzka and defender Benjamin Pavard, who will miss Wednesday's match due to suspension, both have converted twice. Winger Kingsley Coman netted the lone tally in the first leg win against PSG. The 26-year-old also produced the only goal in Bayern's triumph over the Parisians in the 2020 final.

Why you should back PSG

The Parisians will be without Neymar due to ankle surgery but are led offensively by Kylian Mbappe, who is second in the competition with seven goals and has notched three assists. The 24-year-old forward scored in five of PSG's six group stage matches, recording a pair of braces in the process. Mbappe leads France's Ligue 1 with 18 goals in 22 contests.

PSG have another big scoring threat in Lionel Messi, who is tied for seventh in Ligue 1 with 13 goals after having converted in each of his last five games. The 35-year-old forward also is a top setup man as he is first in that competition with 12 assists. Messi is tied for the Champions League lead with four assists and has netted as many goals over six contests.

