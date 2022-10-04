Bayern Munchen has gotten off to a rough start domestically, but they have had no such issues in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Now, they will try to continue that success Tuesday on Paramount+. The reigning 10-time Bundesliga champs posted a pair of 2-0 victories to begin their UCL run and will host Viktoria Plzen on Matchday 3. Bayern sits atop the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group C table, while Plzen is at the bottom following losses in their first two matches. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen will kick off at 12:45 p.m. ET from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Caesars Sportsbook has Bayern as massive -2000 favorites (risk $2,000 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Plzen is the +4000 underdog, with a draw priced at +1300 in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Plzen odds. The over-under for total goals is 4.5 and Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen date: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 130-95-1 on his soccer best bets in 2022, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors.

For Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen, Sutton is picking over 4.5 goals at a +100 payout. Over their last 10 Champions League group stage matches, Plzen have allowed an average of 3.4 goals while scoring 1.2 for a total of 4.6 per match. That includes Bayern Munich prevailing 5-0 in the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Bayern will also enter this contest with momentum after a convincing 4-0 victory last Saturday. The German club can attack from anywhere on the pitch, as six different players have multiple goals this season. Bayern Munich's offensive versatility as well as the recent play of both teams has Sutton firmly behind the Over being hit.

"The Czech side suffered a 5-1 defeat against Barcelona in their first road test in the Champions League, and I'm predicting a similar scoreline for Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday," Sutton told SportsLine.

