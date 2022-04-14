Rangers of the Scottish Premiership will host Braga of Portugal's Primeira Liga on Thursday in a 2022 UEFA Europa League match. It is the second leg of their quarterfinal after Braga prevailed 1-0 in the first leg. Both clubs are near the top of their respective leagues with Braga ranking fourth in its domestic league and Rangers second in the Scottish Premiership. This will be the fourth match between the two since 2020 and Rangers has won two of the previous three. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Rangers vs. Braga will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. The home team, Rangers, is listed as the -107 favorite (risk $107 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Braga vs. Rangers odds. The underdog, Braga, is priced at +295, while a draw is listed at +245. The over-under for total goals is 2.5 and Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Braga vs. Rangers

Rangers vs. Braga date: Thursday, April 14

Rangers vs. Braga time: 3 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Braga streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Rangers vs. Braga

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Rangers vs. Braga picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 59-44 in his last 103 soccer picks, returning over $850 for $100 bettors.

For Braga vs. Rangers, Sutton is backing Rangers on the money line. Braga is likely kicking itself for only getting one goal at home in the first leg as it is at a huge disadvantage going on the road in Thursday's second leg. Rangers has won three of its five UEL home games, while Braga is one Ricardo Horta goal away from being winless in Europa League road contests. The Portuguese club has just one victory across five UEL road games, and it has lost two of the last three.

Rangers has been nothing short of spectacular at Ibrox Stadium with 11 wins over its last 14 games across all competitions. Ten of those matches were clean sheet victories as Rangers' defensive third feeds off the home crowd.

Braga won't be prepared for the type of atmosphere it will see in Glasgow as the team has been fortunate to only see sparse road crowds as of late. Each of Braga's last six away games have had fewer than 6,000 fans in attendance but Rangers has averaged nearly 50,000 fans over its last three home games. With Rangers having the advantages of location and current form, Sutton confidently backs it to win on Thursday

