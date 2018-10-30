Chelsea vs. Derby County: Live stream, watch EFL Cup online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
The Blues face the club that upset Manchester United
Chelsea takes on former player Frank Lampard on Wednesday in the EFL Cup, as Derby County visits Stamford Bridge. Lampard is in his first year coaching Derby and already upset Manchester United in the EFL Cup's previous round.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Chelsea vs. Derby in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: ESPN+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Chelsea shouldn't have much of an issue here, but Derby has been impressive under Lampard and will be beaming with confidence. But Eden Hazard and company will be too much in the end, with the speed on the wings being key. Chelsea 2, Derby 0.
