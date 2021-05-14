The 2020-21 FA Cup final arrives this Saturday as Chelsea face off against Leicester City at Wembley Stadium. The Blues are back in the final after making it last season, losing to Arsenal. The Foxes, meanwhile, are going for their first ever FA Cup title in their first ever final appearance, looking to add their second piece of major silverware after conquering the Premier League in 2015-16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday,

: Saturday, Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Chelsea -110; Draw +250; Leicester +310 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Defense, defense, defense. That's been the focus of manager Thomas Tuchel since his arrival earlier this season, and his backline will have its hands full with Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and others. But where this match will be one is defensively in the middle with N'Golo Kante leading the way against his former club. His marking of the clever and creative Youri Tielemans will be essential in limiting the quick balls he can play to feet to jump-start the attack. Keep an eye on how the Blues look defensively in the middle.

Leicester: The physical play of Chelsea's defense should result in a good look or two from set pieces for the Foxes. But keep an eye on how they are in attack from corner kicks. As we saw against Manchester United, Leicester can cause serious problems with the height they have from guys like Caglar Soyuncu. Chelsea are the clear favorites, and it feels like one of those matches where Leiecester may need something from a set piece to really have a strong shot.

Prediction

The Blues' defense returns to form after the hiccup against Arsenal to claim their first trophy of the season, but they hope it won't be their last with the Champions League final ahead. Pick: Chelsea 1, Leicester 0