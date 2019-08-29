Cristiano Ronaldo invites Lionel Messi to dinner at Champions League draw ceremony
The two rivals seem to be on good terms
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi talked about their rivalry of more than a decade during the Champions League draw on Thursday in Monaco. And in a candid, fun interview Ronaldo even went as far as to say he'd like to get dinner with Messi at some point. Both were up for UEFA Male Player of the Year -- an award that went to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, but fans were given an inside look at their rivalry -- all on positive terms.
Ronaldo and Messi had battles between Real Madrid and Barcelona for nearly 10 years before Ronaldo left for Juventus last summer. Ronaldo talked about how they pushed each other to always get better while saying they had never had dinner together. Take a look:
"Of course we have a good relationship. We have not had a dinner together yet, but I hope in the future," Ronaldo said.
"He pushed me and I pushed him as well. It's great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well."
I'll be honest, I just want to know if they would fight over who is going to pay the tab or who leaves the bigger tip. Imagine being a fly on that wall.
