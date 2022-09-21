Croatia will try to leap to the top of the group on Thursday when they host Denmark in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match. Croatia got off to a slow start in Group 1 of the top tier in the Nations League competition but beat the Danes 1-0 in Copenhagen on June 10. They followed that by knocking off defending champion France by the same score three days later, eliminating Les Bleus from contention for the Nations League finals. The Croats started their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Austria and a 1-1 draw with France but sit two points behind Denmark in the table with two games to play. The winner of the group advances to the four-team final, set for June 2023. The Danes bounced back from the disappointing home loss to Croatia with a 2-0 victory against the Austrians on June 13. The Red and Whites reached the semifinals of Euro 2020, while Croatia lost to France in the 2018 World Cup final.

Why you should back Croatia

The Checkered Ones have won the past three meetings with Denmark, including a 3-2 victory on penalties in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals. They held the Danes without a goal for just the second time in their previous 17 matches in the last meeting. The loss to Austria was Croatia's second in their past 14 matches (9-3-2). The rough opener could be attributed to the absence of captain Luka Modric, the engine of the team, but he is expected to be ready to go Thursday.

The Real Madrid star was a leader on that World Cup team in 2018 and heads a stacked midfield. The unit also features Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan and Mario Pasalic of Atalanta, among many talented options. Ivan Perisic, the top scorer with 32 international goals, missed the last meeting because of injury but should be ready. Pasalic scored the goal in the 1-0 win back in June, and he has four goals in 14 games this season.

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes have lost twice in their 14 official matches, with one of those of course being the setback to Croatia. The other was a 2-0 loss to Scotland in the final World Cup qualifier, after they had clinched the top spot in the group. Denmark have scored at least twice in 10 of the 14 matches. They will rely again on the leadership of Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen. The 30-year-old has 31 goals and 14 assists in 92 matches with the national team.

Jonas Wind and Andreas Skov Olsen both scored against Austria. Wind is out with an injury, but Andreas Skov Olsen shares the team lead with five goals, and Mikkel Damsgaard has scored twice and added five assists. Joakim Maehle is one of best attacking defenders in the world and is capable of scoring goals – he has five in nine matches – or creating chances with his passing. The Danes are in good hands in the back, with veteran Kasper Schmeichel manning the net.

