Crystal Palace is lacking a victory but feels pretty good about themselves as they prepare to host Aston Villa on Saturday in a 2022-23 English Premier League match. The Eagles came into the season staring at matchups with Arsenal and Liverpool to start things off, and while they lost 2-0 in a tough battle with the Gunners, they pulled off a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Monday. Palace had lost 10 straight matchups with the Reds. Aston Villa, meanwhile, opened with a 2-0 loss to newly promoted Bournemouth but bounced back with a 2-1 win against Everton last Saturday. Saturday's matchup features former Premier League star midfielders, with Patrick Vieira now the manager of Crystal Palace and Steven Gerrard his counterpart with Aston Villa.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park in London is set for 10 a.m ET. Crystal Palace is a slight favorite on the 90-minute money line. Villa is the underdog, a draw is priced at +220 and the Over-Under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Martin Green is a professional sports writer and handicapper who has covered the game worldwide, with European soccer picks that have been accurate.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa:

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa spread: Palace -0.5 (+155)

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa Over/Under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa money line: Palace +150, Villa +195, Draw +220

CP: Crystal Palace have eight goals while yielding 11 in their past 10 matches

AV: Aston Villa have scored 12 goals and conceded 15 in their past 10 games

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa picks: See picks here.



Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles have taken on the characteristics of their manager, and that means they are tough and disciplined. They will come in with confidence and will have a boisterous home crowd behind them. Wilfried Zaha gave Palace a first-half lead Monday, and although they couldn't hold on despite having a man advantage for much of the second half, Palace still took a point from mighty Liverpool. Crystal Palace had failed to do that in the previous 10 meetings with the Reds.

Zaha, who scored 14 goals in 2021-22, should have little trouble finding space against a Villa defense that hasn't posted a clean sheet in their past seven league games. High-priced addition Diego Carlos was supposed to help, but he ruptured his Achilles last week and is out for an extended period. Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta combined for 11 goals last year. Palace was a much better team at Selhurst Park last season, earning 29 of their 48 points there.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans are 5-1-3 in the past nine meetings between the teams and won 2-1 at Selhurst Park last November. Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins are still leading the attack, with Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia providing support. Watkins led the team with 11 goals last season, while Ings had seven to go with six assists. Buendia and Ings scored last week's goals. The players will be out to succeed for Gerrard in his battle with his former rival.

Aston Villa was unpredictable on the road last season, as seven of their 13 victories came away from home but they lost 11 road games (with just one draw). Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had a poor save percentage (67.6) but still posted 11 clean sheets last season, and he had a percentage of 76 or better the previous three seasons. He might not be tested too much Saturday, as Palace had the fourth-fewest shots in the EPL last season. Villa allowed just 30.6 percent of their opponents' attempts to find the target, the fifth-best mark in the Premier League.

