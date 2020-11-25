Legendary Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona died Wednesday at the age of 60. The former Boca Juniors and Napoli superstar will be remembered for many things, including adding a level of grace and technical skill on the ball that was never seen before at that level. What Maradona could do with the ball at his feet has never been matched by any player in the world as he captivated millions during his extensive, controversial career.

But the one moment that will stand out is his greatest ever goal which came in the 1986 World Cup against England. Goal of the Century may not do it justice.

In the same match where he scored the Hand of God, Maradona scored what is widely considered as the greatest goal ever, showing an individual ability to carve up England's defense in a breathtaking moment.

Here it is:

That goal helped Argentina get past England in the quarterfinals en route to winning the World Cup. It was Argentina's second World Cup title and came at the peak of Maradona's career.

