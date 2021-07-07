spain-euro-2020.png
Euro 2020 is halfway through the semifinals. The competition kicked off on June 11 and has seen 21 of the 24 teams eliminated. Only Italy, England and Denmark remain. Delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place around the continent as one country looks for ultimate continental glory. Twenty-four teams across six groups started and only four teams remain battling it out to reach the final on July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Euro 2020 schedule and results

Semifinals

July 6
Italy 1, vs. Spain 1 (Italy advance 4-2 on penalties)

July 7
England vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Final

July 11
European Championships final, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Completed Matches

Quarterfinals

July 2
Switzerland 1, Spain 1 (Spain advances 3-1 on penalties)
Belgium 1, Italy 2

July 3
Czech Republic 1, Denmark 2
Ukraine 0, England 4

Round of 16

June 26
Wales 0, Denmark 4
Italy 2, Austria 1

June 27
Netherlands 0, Czech Republic 2
Belgium 1, Portugal 0

June 28
Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)
France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)

June 29
England 2, Germany 0
Sweden 1, Ukraine 2

Group AGPWDLGDPTS

Italy

3

3

0

0

+7

9

Wales

3

1

1

1

+1

4

Switzerland

3

1

1

1

-1

4

Turkey

3

0

0

3

-7

0

June 11
Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 12
Wales 1, Switzerland, 1

June 16
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0

June 20
Italy 1, Wales 0
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

Group BGPWDLGDPTS

Belgium

3

3

0

0

+6

9

Denmark

3

1

0

2

+1

3

Finland

3

1

0

2

-2

3

Russia

3

1

0

2

-5

3

June 12
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 16
Finland 0,  Russia 1

June 17
Denmark 1, Belgium 2 

June 21
Russia 1, Denmark 4
Finland 0, Belgium 2

Group CGPWDLGDPTS

Netherlands

3

3

0

0

+6

9

Austria

3

2

0

1

+1

6

Ukraine

3

1

0

2

-1

3

North Macedonia

3

0

0

3

-6

0

June 13
Austria 1, No. Macedonia 0
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 17
Ukraine 2, No. Macedonia 1,
Netherlands 2, Austria 0

June 21
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Group DGPWDLGDPTS

England

3

2

1

0

+2

7

Croatia

3

1

1

1

+1

4

Czech Republic

3

1

1

1

+1

4

Scotland

3

0

1

2

-4

1

June 13
England 1, Croatia 0

June 14
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

June 18
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0

June 22
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
Czech Republic 0, England 1

Group EGPWDLGDPTS

Sweden

3

2

1

0

+2

7

Spain

3

1

2

0

+5

5

Slovakia

3

1

0

2

-5

3

Poland

3

0

1

2

-2

1

June 14
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 18
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

June 19
Spain 1, Poland 1

June 23
Sweden 3, Poland 2
Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Group FGPWDLGDPTS

France

3

1

2

0

+1

5

Germany

3

1

1

1

+1

4

Portugal

3

1

1

1

+1

4

Hungary

3

0

2

1

-3

2

June 15
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0

June 19
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4

June 23
Germany 2, Hungary 2
Portugal 2, France 2