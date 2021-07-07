Euro 2020 is halfway through the semifinals. The competition kicked off on June 11 and has seen 21 of the 24 teams eliminated. Only Italy, England and Denmark remain. Delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place around the continent as one country looks for ultimate continental glory. Twenty-four teams across six groups started and only four teams remain battling it out to reach the final on July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Here are the group standings and schedule, along with how you can watch. You can watch every game live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Euro 2020 schedule and results

All matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Semifinals

July 6

Italy 1, vs. Spain 1 (Italy advance 4-2 on penalties)

July 7

England vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Final

July 11

European Championships final, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Completed Matches

Quarterfinals



July 2

Switzerland 1, Spain 1 (Spain advances 3-1 on penalties)

Belgium 1, Italy 2

July 3

Czech Republic 1, Denmark 2

Ukraine 0, England 4

Round of 16

June 26

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy 2, Austria 1

June 27

Netherlands 0, Czech Republic 2

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

June 28

Croatia 3, Spain 5 (after extra time)

France 3, Switzerland 3 (Switzerland advance, 5-4, in PKs)

June 29

England 2, Germany 0

Sweden 1, Ukraine 2

Group A GP W D L GD PTS Italy 3 3 0 0 +7 9 Wales 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Switzerland 3 1 1 1 -1 4 Turkey 3 0 0 3 -7 0

June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland, 1

June 16

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

June 20

Italy 1, Wales 0

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 3 3 0 0 +6 9 Denmark 3 1 0 2 +1 3 Finland 3 1 0 2 -2 3 Russia 3 1 0 2 -5 3

June 12

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

June 17

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

June 21

Russia 1, Denmark 4

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Netherlands 3 3 0 0 +6 9 Austria 3 2 0 1 +1 6 Ukraine 3 1 0 2 -1 3 North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 -6 0

June 13

Austria 1, No. Macedonia 0

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

June 17

Ukraine 2, No. Macedonia 1,

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

June 21

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Group D GP W D L GD PTS England 3 2 1 0 +2 7 Croatia 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Scotland 3 0 1 2 -4 1

June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

June 14

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

June 18

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0

June 22

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Czech Republic 0, England 1

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Sweden 3 2 1 0 +2 7 Spain 3 1 2 0 +5 5 Slovakia 3 1 0 2 -5 3 Poland 3 0 1 2 -2 1

June 14

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

June 19

Spain 1, Poland 1

June 23

Sweden 3, Poland 2

Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Group F GP W D L GD PTS France 3 1 2 0 +1 5 Germany 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Portugal 3 1 1 1 +1 4 Hungary 3 0 2 1 -3 2

June 15

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

June 23

Germany 2, Hungary 2

Portugal 2, France 2