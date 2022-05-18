Everton can avoid relegation and secure a spot in the English Premier League next season when it takes on Crystal Palace on Thursday in its final home match of 2021-22. The Toffees (10-6-20) are 16th in the EPL standings with 36 points, one more than Leeds United and two better than 18th-place Burnley. With a victory against Crystal Palace (10-15-11), Everton will guarantee itself to finish ahead of Leeds, which has just one game remaining. The task will be difficult, however, as the Eagles already have posted 3-1 and 4-0 wins against the Toffees this season - the latter coming in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Everton is the -114 favorite (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Everton vs. Crystal Palace odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Crystal Palace is the +340 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Everton picks, you need to see what proven soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper is on an astounding 43-16 roll on his soccer picks for SportsLine, returning over $1,700 for $100 bettors during that span. He's also on a 14-7-1 EPL roll, returning over $600 on those picks.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at Everton vs. Crystal Palace and just locked in his coveted EPL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's Premier League picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Everton:

Everton vs. Crystal Palace spread: Everton -0.5 (-120)

Everton vs. Crystal Palace over-under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Crystal Palace money line: Everton -114, Crystal Palace +340, Draw +245

EVE: The Toffees have allowed seven goals over their last seven EPL matches

CP: The Eagles have yielded fewer than three tallies in 18 straight games across all competitions



Why you should back Everton

The Toffees' offense is led by Richarlison, who is first on the club with nine goals and five assists. The 24-year-old Brazilian forward recorded one of each in Everton's 3-2 setback against Brentford on Sunday. Richarlison has been on a hot streak of late, registering eight goals and a pair of assists in his last 11 matches across all competitions.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also scored for Everton in the loss to Brentford, tying him with Anthony Gordon for third on the team with four goals. It ended an 11-game drought for the 25-year-old forward, who recorded a career-high 16 goals in 33 matches last season. Forward Salomon Rondon has netted just one goal in 20 league contests this campaign, but it came in the Toffees' 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Dec. 12.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha is the top scorer for the Eagles as he is tied for ninth in the league with 13 goals. The 29-year-old has scored in half of his last 12 matches, including each of the last two prior to Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. Zaha recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory against Everton in the FA Cup quarterfinals back in March.

Conor Gallagher ranks second on the Eagles with eight goals after registering only two with West Bromwich last season. The 22-year-old midfielder had one of his best performances of the campaign against Everton in December as he netted a brace in a 3-1 triumph. Striker Jeffrey Schlupp is one of four players tied for fourth on the team with four goals after producing the only score in Sunday's draw against Aston Villa.

How to make Everton vs. Crystal Palace picks

Eimer has analyzed the Crystal Palace vs. Everton matchup from all sides and has revealed his confident best bets and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Everton vs. Crystal Palace predictions at SportsLine.

So where does all the betting value lie for Crystal Palace vs. Everton? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Everton vs. Crystal Palace from a top bettor that specializes in finding the value in overlooked matchups, and find out.