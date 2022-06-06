France and Croatia look to rebound from bad home losses when they meet on Monday in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League matchup in Split, Croatia. Les Bleus opened their Nations League campaign Friday at Stade de France, but Denmark came in and pulled off a shocking 2-1 victory. Croatia hosted Austria at Gradski vrt Stadium in Osijek, and it was routed 3-0. This is a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final, which France won 4-2. The Croats have not beaten France in five competitive meetings (0-4-1). The teams also met in the semifinals at the 1998 World Cup, and France also won that one before beating Brazil 3-0 in the final. Les Bleus also took both group-stage meetings in the 2020-21 Nations League. They also went on to win that title with a 2-0 victory over Spain.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Poljud Stadium. France is the +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Croatia vs. France odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Croatia is a +250 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +235 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any France vs. Croatia picks or UEFA Nations League predictions, you have to see what SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down the France vs. Croatia matchup from every angle and just locked in his UEFA Nations League picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Croatia vs. France:

France vs. Croatia spread: France -0.5

France vs. Croatia Over/Under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Croatia money line: France +110, Croatia +250, Draw +235

Croatia: It scored 20 goals in the eight games before Friday's shutout.

France: It has 14 goals in the five competitive matchups with Croatia.

Why you should back France

Les Bleus have a habit of starting slowly in big tournaments, but they remain one of the world's elite teams. Losing Kylian Mbappe to an injury in Friday's game will hurt, but Karim Benzema can always take over a game. The 34-year-old scored the team's goal against Denmark, and he has 37 goals in 95 international matches. He led the Spanish La Liga in goals this season with 27 for Real Madrid, leading the team to the league and Champions League crowns.

Antoine Griezmann is the team's most prolific scorer on the world stage, and he had one of the four goals in the 2018 World Cup win, on a penalty kick. The 31-year-old has 42 goals in 105 matches. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has the second-most caps all-time with 138, and he had 16 clean sheets to help Tottenham post a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. The loss to Denmark snapped a five-game win streak and 17-match unbeaten run (11-6-0), and France dominated the game. It had 60 percent possession and a 19-8 advantage in shots.

Why you should back Croatia

The Checkered Ones were looking to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games as they hosted Austria, but they were listless for most of the game without star midfielder Luka Modric. He should be there from the start Monday. The 36-year-old also was part of Real Madrid's grueling run to the Champions League title, so he was on the bench to rest for much of the opener. Modric is the most capped player in the team's history with 149, and he has scored 21 goals. He could be the top international scorer on the field for Croatia if striker Ivan Perisic can't play.

Perisic, who has 32 goals in 136 games, sat out Friday with an injury, and his status is unclear. Andrej Kramaric has 18 goals in 68 matches and could lead the line. Mislav Orsic has 43 goals over the past three seasons with Dinamo Zagreb and can provide bite to the attack. Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic teams with Modric in a strong midfield, and they should help the Croats get quality shots. Croatia held the ball for 61 percent of Friday's game but was outshot 14-13.

How to make Croatia vs. France picks

