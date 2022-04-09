2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying continues on Saturday with Germany taking on Portugal in a Group H match. Germany currently leads the group with 18 points, while Portugal is third with 13, but has a game in hand over second-place Serbia (15 points). In UEFA, the top team in each group automatically qualifies for the 2023 Women's World Cup, while the second-place team goes to a play-off, so there will be much at stake on Saturday. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Bielefeld Alm in Bielefeld, Germany. The Germans have won their three home matches during World Cup qualifying by a combined score of 20-1, but Portugal has two wins and a draw away from home in Group H. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on-demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Germany vs. Portugal

Germany vs. Portugal date: Saturday, April 9

Germany vs. Portugal time: 10:10 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Portugal live stream: Paramount+

2022 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying picks for Portugal vs. Germany

Before you tune in to Saturday's CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, you need to see the UEFA Women's World Cup qualifiers picks from soccer insider Sandra Herrera. Herrera is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

For Germany vs. Portugal, Herrera is backing Germany to earn a decisive win and keep a commanding lead in Group H. Germany is currently No. 4 in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, while Portugal is 29th. Germany is the more accomplished squad overall, making it to at least the quarterfinals in all eight Women's World Cups and winning twice (2003 and 2007), while Portugal has never qualified.

Both clubs are coming off disappointing tournament performances, with Germany finishing fourth in the Arnold Clark Cup and Portugal placing fourth as hosts of the Algarve Cup. However, Germany has dominated the group, winning all six of its qualifying matches and outscoring opponents 31-2 during that span.

"Germany welcomes the return of veteran playmakers Alexandra Popp and Dzsenifer Marozsán. Portugal will likely make an effort to play a game of transition that can lead to counterattacks against the Germans, but expect an organized Germany to be patient on the pitch," Herrera told SportsLine. "Watch for Lea Schüller and Svenja Huth to have an impact in the game and help Germany to win 2-0 over Portugal."

How to watch, live stream FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Women's World Cup qualifiers. Visit Paramount+ now to see the World Cup qualifiers, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.